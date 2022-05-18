Students visit Sunnyview Schoolhouse, get lesson from the past

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Students at Regis High School got a hands-on lesson in math and history Wednesday afternoon.

Regis High School math classes took a field trip Wednesday to the Chippewa Valley Museum’s Sunnyview Schoolhouse in Carson Park to experience what learning used to be like.

Students toured the building’s one room and got lessons just like students who used the classroom a century ago. The Sunnyview Schoolhouse taught students in grades first to eighth from 1882-1961 in the Town of Washington in Eau Claire County.

Mike Nerbovig, mathematics teacher at Regis High School, says he planned the trip to help teach students about perspective.

“One of the things is I’ve written some different curriculums at Chippewa Falls and I wanted to have the kids have a lot of hands-on experience. Well, I think everybody should be cognizant of the past, and this is a way of actually showing them somewhat and letting them experience being in here and seeing what it’s like,” Nerbovig.

Nerbovig says he hopes this trip will inspire students with a fascination of life in the past.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.