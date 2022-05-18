Advertisement

Wisconsin judge skeptical of election grant arguments

A judge has voiced skepticism about a lawsuit challenging the legality of private grant money...
A judge has voiced skepticism about a lawsuit challenging the legality of private grant money awarded to Madison to help run the 2020 election, calling some of the arguments “ridiculous,” a “stretch” and “close to preposterous.”(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A judge has voiced skepticism about a lawsuit challenging the legality of private grant money awarded to Madison to help run the 2020 election, calling some of the arguments “ridiculous,” a “stretch” and “close to preposterous.” The lawsuit argues that private grants given to Madison from a group funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg amounted to illegal bribery. The Wisconsin Elections Commission in December rejected that complaint, and this lawsuit is an appeal of that decision. Dane County Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke held arguments in the case Tuesday and said he would issue a ruling by mid-June.

