With summer coming soon, Chippewa Valley pools say they need more lifeguards

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With summer right around the corner, area pools will soon be opening.

Across the country and in Eau Claire, many communities are in need of lifeguards.

That could impact your summer swim season.

In less than a month, the Fairfax Pool in Eau Claire is set to open for the summer season.

To serve the community this year, the swimming pool still needs a few more lifeguards.

Fairfax Pool Facilities & Program Supervisor Christine Mohr said 38 lifeguards are hired so far.

To open though, a minimum of 42 is needed.

In order to be a lifeguard, you have to get certified.

“We are running a life guarding class June 6-9, and we have an incentive program that if you apply before the class begins, and you will agree to work 25 hours for the city as a lifeguard, we will waive the class fee,” Mohr said.

To apply for a lifeguard position, Mohr said you don’t need to have experience.

Training is provided.

In downtown Eau Claire, the YMCA said it’s also in need of pool staff.

“Before the pandemic, I had anywhere between 12 and 18 swimming instructors,” said Lori Kleist, the YMCA Aquatics Director. “Right now, I have two.”

As for lifeguards, Kleist said she currently has 12 and would like at least twice that many.

She said the shortage is due in part to the pandemic which led to fewer certification classes and smaller class sizes for courses that were offered.

All of that affects what services the YMCA can offer.

“That shortage impacts the programming we can provide to the community and the members, especially swimming lessons,” Kleist said. “This past session I had over 350 children in swimming lessons and currently this next coming session of summer 1 I will be able to have approximately 66 children in lessons.”

Kleist said having fewer swimming classes could mean children may not get the chance to learn how to be safe in and around water.

If you are interested in becoming a lifeguard, both the YMCA and Fairfax Pool will help you get trained if you aren’t already certified.

Fairfax Pool is expected to open June 4th.

To sign up for the lifeguard training session in June through the City of Eau Claire, click HERE.

For more information about becoming a lifeguard and lifeguard training with the YMCA, you can email the Aquatics Director at lkleist@ymca-cv.org.

