Altoona man accused of possessing child pornography, facing 22 charges

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -An Altoona man accused of possessing child pornography, as well as THC and drug paraphernalia, is facing multiple charges.

Court documents show 22 charges are filed against 33-year-old Blake Mahon of Altoona, Wis. including 20 counts of possession of child pornography, one count of possession of THC, and one count of possess drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint, in Nov. of 2021 the Altoona Police Department received a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reporting a video of possible child pornography. The IP address led authorities to Mahon.

The criminal complaint says on March 24, 2022 officers searched a memory card of a phone found at Mahon’s address in Altoona in which they found “hundreds of photos and videos.”

According to the criminal complaint, on March 27, 2022 at about 12:41 p.m. Altoona Police were dispatched to Mahon’s address for a report that Mahon was attempting to destroy evidence. Officers arrived and Mahon was detained. Multiple hard drives were turned over to officers. Officers during a search at Mahon’s home found a Ziploc bag that contained “several green leafy buds” that weighed 5.5 grams and tested positive for THC.

Mahon is scheduled for a court appearance on June 13, 2022.

