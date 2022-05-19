Advertisement

Altoona man accused of possessing child pornography, facing 22 charges

An Altoona man accused of possessing child pornography, as well as THC and drug paraphernalia,...
An Altoona man accused of possessing child pornography, as well as THC and drug paraphernalia, is facing multiple charges.(COURTESY: EAU CLAIRE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -An Altoona man accused of possessing child pornography, as well as THC and drug paraphernalia, is facing multiple charges.

Court documents show 22 charges are filed against 33-year-old Blake Mahon of Altoona, Wis. including 20 counts of possession of child pornography, one count of possession of THC, and one count of possess drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint, in Nov. of 2021 the Altoona Police Department received a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reporting a video of possible child pornography. The IP address led authorities to Mahon.

The criminal complaint says on March 24, 2022 officers searched a memory card of a phone found at Mahon’s address in Altoona in which they found “hundreds of photos and videos.”

According to the criminal complaint, on March 27, 2022 at about 12:41 p.m. Altoona Police were dispatched to Mahon’s address for a report that Mahon was attempting to destroy evidence. Officers arrived and Mahon was detained. Multiple hard drives were turned over to officers. Officers during a search at Mahon’s home found a Ziploc bag that contained “several green leafy buds” that weighed 5.5 grams and tested positive for THC.

Mahon is scheduled for a court appearance on June 13, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 29-year-old man was found outside of a home Saturday with an apparent knife wound, according...
Police identify man killed in Chippewa Falls domestic abuse incident May 14
According to a media release by the Menomonie Police Department, the missing man in the...
Name of 23-year-old missing man released in Menomonie suspected drowning
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
44-year-old Donald Albee, 6-year-old Conner Albee and 5-year-old Emily Albee were killed when...
Cause of death identified for 3 killed in Barron house fire
La Crosse Co. man dies after getting pinned under tractor

Latest News

A federal judge has sentenced an Oregon man to five years in prison for brandishing a knife on...
Man gets 5 years for brandishing knife on train
DHS: COVID-19 hospitalizations rising in south-central Wisconsin
Firefighters responded to reports of a possible explosion at a marine construction business in...
6 hurt in explosions and fire at Waukesha Co. business
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (5/19/22)