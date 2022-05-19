Advertisement

‘Beards For Ukraine’ raising money for Wisconsin veteran fighting in Ukraine

The money will buy an off-road vehicle for the veteran and his unit of Ukrainian defenders
U.S. veterans are fighting alongside Ukrainians. A local non-profit is starting a fundraiser for them.
By Megan Kernan
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The non-profit organization Wisconsin Ukrainians launched a new fundraising project to help a Wisconsin veteran fighting on the front lines in Ukraine.

After watching the war play out on his TV, Bruce made the decision in March to help the Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines in person.

“My wife asked me ‘Well, what’s your gut saying to you?’ and I said I think I can help these people by being there a lot more than I can by being here,” says Bruce, a Wisconsin Army National Guard veteran.

Bruce thought the commitment would only last a few weeks.

“Then once I got here and saw really the state here and you see little kids and they’re terrified to even play, and what’s going to happen to them. And I thought if somebody was doing this to my country and to my children, I’d hope somebody who had the power or ability to do something to help would come and intervene for them, and that’s what I feel like I’m doing for them,” says Bruce.

Bruce is currently serving with Ukrainian soldiers and other volunteer veterans. “I’ve been doing mostly like sniper missions. That’s kind of been my job,” he says.

Now Bruce’s unit is in need of help, and the president of Wisconsin Ukrainians, Jonathan Pylypiv, has organized a new fundraiser to do exactly that.

“Bruce and I, we served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard together. This is someone who served our country proudly in the United States military and volunteered to go,” says Pylypiv.

The fundraiser, “Beards For Ukraine,” aims to raise $12,000 to buy an off-road vehicle for the veteran and his unit to complete more missions.

“Sometimes right now, they’re maybe doing without, and they’re not able to actually go do their missions,” says Pylypiv.

If they reach their goal, “We’re going to shave our beard if we reach our goal. And we have a few veterans already, people that served with Bruce and I,” Pylypiv says.

You can help Bruce by donating to Beards For Ukraine.

“I’m proud to know him, proud to have served with him, and proud to help him right now in whatever way we can to make sure that he can do his job and come home safe,” says Pylypiv.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 29-year-old man was found outside of a home Saturday with an apparent knife wound, according...
Police identify man killed in Chippewa Falls domestic abuse incident May 14
According to a media release by the Menomonie Police Department, the missing man in the...
Name of 23-year-old missing man released in Menomonie suspected drowning
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
44-year-old Donald Albee, 6-year-old Conner Albee and 5-year-old Emily Albee were killed when...
Cause of death identified for 3 killed in Barron house fire
La Crosse Co. man dies after getting pinned under tractor

Latest News

diaper drive
Diaper Drive Raises $21,000 in Donations, 7,461 Diapers & 3,968 Wipes
Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County court
Schabusiness competent to stand trial for murder
Making Voting Accessible for All People
Making Voting Accessible for All People
Taylor Schabusiness in court on May 19, 2022.
Judge: Schabusiness competent to stand trial for gruesome Green Bay murder
Firefighters responded to reports of a possible explosion at a marine construction business in...
Crews continue to battle fire at Waukesha Co. business, 6 injured