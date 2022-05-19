Diaper Drive raises $21,000 in donations; 7,461 diapers & 3,968 wipes collected for families in need

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the second straight year, WEAU partnered with the Junior League of Eau Claire, Feed by People Food Bank, Royal Credit Union, United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley, Festival Foods and several area businesses for a Diaper Drive to help families in need in both Eau Claire and Chippewa counties.

One in three families within our community struggle with the need for diapers, wipes and other baby needs. This year’s drive raised $21,000 in donations and collected 7,461 diapers and 3,968 wipes for those families.

“Diapers are really creeping up like most everything else, a month’s worth of diapers is probably close to 100 dollars at this point, not including wipes. So if we can give them one pack of diapers, even one pack will make a huge difference for that family,” says Emily Cinquegrana, President of the Junior League of Eau Claire.

Melissa Janssen, Director of Community of Relations at Royal Credit Union adds, “This diaper drive just gives those families a little piece of mind. With prices rising on everything related to kids, from formula to child care, just knowing that they can at least have the diapers to help keep those little bottoms covered is one less thing for them to worry about.”

“We’re primarily a food bank and so our main mission is food but we recognize that daily essentials are such a big part of a family’s budget so being able to provide this along with food makes a huge difference for the families that we’re serving,” says Susie Haugley, Communications Specialist for Feed My People Food Bank.

Andy Neborak, United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley Executive Director says the Diaper Drive is a total team effort.

“Trying to bring some of those key partners to the table to stretch that impact as much as possible. So getting all these organizations involved we can the diapers out easily, we can the most bang for our buck for those financial donations and really through the logistics and that’s seamless for everyone,” says Neborak.

