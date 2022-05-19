Eau Claire Co. Humane Association publicly launches campaign for new shelter

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -After more than 25 years in the same building, the Eau Claire County Humane Association (ECCHA) is building a new shelter.

When ECCHA’s current building was built in the 90′s, animal shelters operated differently than they do today.

“If an animal came in sick or injured, it was very likely that the animal was not going to survive, and so today, we treat all of our sick and injured animals, so they tend to stay a little longer than they did 25 years ago,” said Shelley Janke, ECCHA’s Executive Director.

Janke said shelter staff members are able to do more for the animals coming to the shelter, and to provide that care, more space is needed. To help more animals and to better serve those at the shelter, ECCHA is publicly launching its “Be the Voice” campaign to build a new shelter.

“We’re basically going to double our size,” Janke said. “Our focus is better living quarters for the animals while they’re here.”

Janke said some of those changes include more natural lighting, an area to isolate sick animals and a space for veterinary care.

“We know we’re going to be able to help more animals, and also help spay and neuter all the animals before they leave, so we can kind of help control that pet population as well,” Janke said.

To make this new shelter a reality, Janke said the campaign needs to raise $6.5 million. Since January 2021, ECCHA has raised $5.6 million. As it turns to the community for help reaching the remainder of its goal, area nonprofit PESI said it’ll match donations up to $150,000. The shelter has a special meaning for Mike Connor, PESI’s Executive Director.

“I’ve adopted a number of dogs from the humane association,” Connor said. “My favorite dog of all time was my first adoption.”

Connor hopes with community donations to build a new shelter, more families like his will get the chance to have their lives changed by a furry friend.

ECCHA hopes the new shelter will open in 2024. The new shelter will go on a different part of the land where the current facility is. During the construction process the shelter will remain open.

To donate to the campaign online, click HERE. You can also text ECCHA to 50155 to donate. It also accepts in-person donations.

