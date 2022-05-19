Advertisement

Human hair, animal fur is being used to clean up oil spills – and you can help

A single mat can absorb up to 1.5 gallons of oil.
A single mat can absorb up to 1.5 gallons of oil.(Matter of Trust via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A nonprofit based in San Francisco is using human hair and animal fur to help clean up oil spills.

A standard way to clean up oil on land is to use mats made from polypropylene, a non-biodegradable plastic. Hair, however, is an environmentally friendly resource that can soak up around five times its weight in oil.

So, the nonprofit called Matter of Trust is making special mats and booms (long tube-like products) out of human hair to clean up spills.

A worker with Matter of Trust poses with a pile of oil-absorbing mats made out of human hair.
A worker with Matter of Trust poses with a pile of oil-absorbing mats made out of human hair.(Matter of Trust via CNN Newsource)

A single mat can absorb up to 1.5 gallons of oil.

Matter of Trust has produced over 300,000 booms and more than 40,000 hair mats for major cleanups, including the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

The idea is catching on – the company is making mats with locally-sourced hair in 17 countries around the world.

If you are interested in donating hair or fur to the cause, go online to matteroftrust.org.

Members of Matter of Trust use mats made from human hair to clean up oil.
Members of Matter of Trust use mats made from human hair to clean up oil.(Matter of Trust via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 29-year-old man was found outside of a home Saturday with an apparent knife wound, according...
Police identify man killed in Chippewa Falls domestic abuse incident May 14
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
According to a media release by the Menomonie Police Department, the missing man in the...
Name of 23-year-old missing man released in Menomonie suspected drowning
44-year-old Donald Albee, 6-year-old Conner Albee and 5-year-old Emily Albee were killed when...
Cause of death identified for 3 killed in Barron house fire
The Menomonie Police Department has released an update via a social post on their Facebook Page...
Menomonie Police investigating suspected drowning

Latest News

Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio,...
FDA head: Baby formula factory could reopen by next week
FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters talks on the west steps of the State Capitol on...
Prosecutors debunk Colorado clerk’s 2020 election claims
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tells reporters he is furious that the Supreme...
Senate passes $40B aid package for Ukraine
FILE - Composer Vangelis Papathanassiou, right, answers a question during a press conference in...
Vangelis, the Greek ‘Chariots of Fire’ composer, dies at 79
Firefighters responded to reports of a possible explosion at a marine construction business in...
6 hurt in explosions and fire at Waukesha Co. business