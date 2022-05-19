Job Information Gala at Every Post Office

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. ( UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE MEDIA RELEASE) -The U.S. Postal Service is using every Post Office in Wisconsin as job information centers during a statewide Hiring Gala.

Postal representatives will provide information about the types of positions and locations available throughout Wisconsin. The job information is about the pre-career entry points as City Carrier Assistant ($18.92/hour), Rural Carrier Associate ($19.06/hour), Assistant Rural Carrier ($19.06/hour), Postal Support Employee ($18.69/hour), Mail Handler Associate ($17.32/hour), Sales and Services/Distribution Associate ($18.69/hour) and Tractor Trailer Operator ($24.70/hour).

The Hiring Gala is at more than 860 Post Offices (with customer access) in the state Thursday, May 19 from noon until 3:00 p.m.

Future dates for the statewide Hiring Gala are:

Wednesday, May 25

Tuesday, May 31

Thursday, June 9

Wednesday, June 15

Tuesday, June 21

Thursday, June 30

Wednesday, July 6

Tuesday, July 12

Thursday, July 21

Wednesday, July 27

Employee stability and empowerment is important in our innovative and bold 10-year mission, Delivering for America. Within the last year, over 63,000 pre-career employees have received career positions. Each of these jobs comes with the opportunity to convert to career positions.

Whether you are seeking seasonal, part-time, or a full-time opportunity, we want you to be a part of our proud tradition of service!

The United States Postal Service is an equal opportunity employer offering a fast-paced, rewarding work environment with competitive compensation packages, on-the-job training, and opportunities for advancement.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations.

