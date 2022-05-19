Advertisement

La Crosse Co. man dies after getting pinned under tractor

By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse County man is dead following a farming accident.

According to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18 for a man pinned under a tractor in a field on Prairie Road in the Town of Bangor.

When first responders arrived, 74-year-old James Russell Johnson had died from his injuries. An initial investigation indicates Johnson was driving a tractor pulling a fertilizer spreader across a hillside when the combination tipped over, trapping him under the tractor.

