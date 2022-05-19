La Crosse’s brand-new accessible voting machines ready for upcoming election

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - City officials in La Crosse are trying to make sure as many people as possible have the opportunity to vote in November’s election.

Outdated accessible voting machines have been replaced with the ExpressVote Universal Voting System, which makes voting easier for people with visual or mobile impairments.

La Crosse City Clerk Nikki Elsen says the marking devices open the door for those who struggle to fill out a paper ballot, but would still like to get out to the polls.

“Everybody deserves the opportunity to vote unassisted, keep their ballot private, and that’s what these machines do,” Elsen explained. “They offer that to individuals who may need that assistance.”

An open house Thursday afternoon gave La Crosse residents the chance to take a test run on the new machines.

Members of the School District of Holmen’s Project LIVE also stopped by the South Side Neighborhood Center to cast mock ballots.

“I am legally visually impaired, so I want to learn how someone like me who is blind can learn how to vote with these new accessible voting machines,” Project LIVE member Jordon Thompson said.

Thompson is grateful that he and other people with disabilities are getting an opportunity to participate in the electoral system.

“We all have a voice to say who should be our representatives of all the states, and who should also be the President of the United States,” Thompson expressed.

Elsen was excited to see young people be interested in learning about the machines, and hopes the hands-on experience will encourage them to head to their polling place in November.

“Maybe they’ve been a little hesitant, they’ve never voted before, they don’t know what to expect, this gives people an opportunity to touch, and feel, and try these before election day,” Elsen said.

After Thursday’s run-through, Thompson says he’ll definitely be using the machines to vote later this year.

The open house was sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area, the La Crosse City Clerk’s Office, and the Disability Action Network.

