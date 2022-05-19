Minnesota Capitol temporarily locked down due to pursuit
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A police pursuit that ended outside the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul caused officials to temporarily lock down the complex Wednesday night.
Legislators and staff attending a House floor session were asked to stay in chambers until the police activity outside was resolved.
St. Paul police say four boys are in custody after their stolen vehicle hit a squad car and then crashed in a state parking lot.
Three passengers in the stolen vehicle, ages 12, 13 and 15, tried to hide in a portable toilet.
Authorities say the three boys and a 15-year-old driver who ran into a nearby building were quickly arrested.
