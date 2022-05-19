Advertisement

Minnesota Capitol temporarily locked down due to pursuit

FILE - A police pursuit that ended outside the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul caused...
FILE - A police pursuit that ended outside the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul caused officials to temporarily lock down the complex Wednesday night.(KBJR)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A police pursuit that ended outside the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul caused officials to temporarily lock down the complex Wednesday night.

Legislators and staff attending a House floor session were asked to stay in chambers until the police activity outside was resolved.

St. Paul police say four boys are in custody after their stolen vehicle hit a squad car and then crashed in a state parking lot.

Three passengers in the stolen vehicle, ages 12, 13 and 15, tried to hide in a portable toilet.

Authorities say the three boys and a 15-year-old driver who ran into a nearby building were quickly arrested.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 29-year-old man was found outside of a home Saturday with an apparent knife wound, according...
Police identify man killed in Chippewa Falls domestic abuse incident May 14
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
According to a media release by the Menomonie Police Department, the missing man in the...
Name of 23-year-old missing man released in Menomonie suspected drowning
44-year-old Donald Albee, 6-year-old Conner Albee and 5-year-old Emily Albee were killed when...
Cause of death identified for 3 killed in Barron house fire
The Menomonie Police Department has released an update via a social post on their Facebook Page...
Menomonie Police investigating suspected drowning

Latest News

This year’s meet is scheduled for June 3-4 at UW-La Crosse.
WIAA state track & field meet to remain in La Crosse through 2026
Firefighters responded to reports of a possible explosion at a marine construction business in...
Possible explosion reported at Waukesha marine construction business
"So if we can give them one pack of diapers, even one pack will make a huge difference for that...
Diaper Drive raises $21,000 in donations; 7,461 diapers & 3,968 wipes collected for families in need
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (5/19/22)