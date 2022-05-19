Missing Endangered Person Alert issued for man missing from Hudson

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Missing Endangered Person Alert has been issued for 67-year-old David Mckay.

Mckay is missing from Hudson, Wis.

According to the alert issued by the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network along with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, McKay left home on Sunday, May 15 unexpectedly and returned Wednesday, May 18. He sent an email to family Thursday morning and again left unexpectedly and did not take his cellphone. His family is concerned for his welfare.

Mckay was last seen on Highway 35 in Hudson Thursday at 7:30 a.m. His vehicle is described as a white Ford Edge, four door, year 2011, Wis. plate number ALU7688.

Mckay is described as a white man, 6′3′', 180 pounds, gray hair/balding, and blue eyes.

The alert notes Mckay has been know to travel long distances in the past.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.