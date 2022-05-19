Name of 23-year-old missing man released in Menomonie suspected drowning

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Menomonie Police Department released an additional update on Wednesday evening regarding a suspected drowning Tuesday in Menomonie, Wis.

According to a media release by the Menomonie Police Department, the missing man in the suspected drowning has been identified as 23-year-old Louis Y Adorno Burgos.

Currently the 23-year-old has not yet been found.

According to a media release by the Menomonie Police Department, at 3:23 p.m. on Tuesday multiple agencies responded to Riverside Park, 890 Hudson Road in Menomonie, Wis. for a report of a man who went under water while swimming and didn’t come back up.

Multiple agencies are assisting the Menomonie Police Department with the search. Menomonie Police Department says the search has concluded for Wednesday evening and the search is set to continue Thursday.

