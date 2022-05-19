EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, shares recipes to celebration National Burger Month.

BEEF MUFFULETTA BURGER

INGREDIENTS:

1 recipe Cajun-Style Beef Sausage

8 ounces salami, diced

6 slices provolone cheese

1/2 cup olive tapenade

1/2 cup chopped giardinera

1 large sheepherder loaf, about 8 inches in diameter

2 cups shredded lettuce

2 large tomatoes, thinly sliced

COOKING:

Prepare Cajun-Style Beef Sausage; add salami, mixing thoroughly but gently. Form sausage mixture into 1 large burger patty, 8 to 9 inches in diameter and 3/4 inch thick. Place patty on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 11 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 10 to 11 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning once. Use 2 grill spatulas for easier flipping. During the last 2 minutes of cooking, top patty with cheese and allow to melt.

Cook’s Tip:

Cajun-Style Beef Sausage: Combine 1 pound Ground Beef (93% or leaner), 1 tablespoon liquid smoke, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika, 1/2 teaspoon ground red pepper, 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper and 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme leaves in a large bowl mixing lightly but thoroughly.

Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Meanwhile, combine tapenade and giardiniera in small bowl. Cut shepherd loaf in half horizontally. Scoop out extra bread from middle of both halves, as desired. Toast loaf on grill for 2 to 3 minutes, if desired. Line bottom of bread with lettuce and tomato; top with burger. Top burger with tapenade mixture, close sandwich. Cut into 8 wedges.

----------

MUSHROOM MERLOT BURGERS

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Ground Beef (95% lean)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

4 large portobello mushrooms, stems removed

4 slices French bread, cut diagonally 1/2 inch thick

2 ounces goat cheese crumbles (1/2 cup)

4 romaine lettuce leaves

Sauce:

1 teaspoon olive oil

2 tablespoons minced shallots

1 cup Merlot or other dry red wine

1/4 cup beef broth

2 teaspoons fresh thyme, chopped

1 tablespoon butter

2 teaspoons all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Garnish:

Chopped fresh parsley (optional)

COOKING:

Combine Ground Beef, 2 tablespoons parsley, 1/8 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties. Set aside.

Place mushrooms on grid over medium, ash-covered coals; grill, uncovered, 16 to 18 minutes or until tender, turning occasionally. About 10 minutes before mushrooms are done, move mushrooms to outer edge of grid. Place patties on center of the grid; grill 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Place bread slices on grid; grill until toasted, turning once.

Meanwhile, to prepare sauce, heat oil in large nonstick skillet over low heat. Add shallots; cook and stir 6 to 8 minutes or until caramelized. Stir in wine, broth and thyme. Cook over medium-high heat 8 to 10 minutes or until liquid is reduced to 1/2 cup. Combine butter and flour; whisk into sauce. Stir in 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cover; keep warm.

Reheat sauce, if necessary. Spread 1/2 of cheese on toasted bread slices. Top each with lettuce leaf, mushroom and burger; drizzle evenly with sauce. Top remaining goat cheese over tops; sprinkle with parsley, as desired.

