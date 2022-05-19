Advertisement

Possible explosion reported at Waukesha marine construction business

By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUKESHA CO., Wis. (WMTV) - Emergency crews are responding Thursday morning to reports of a possible explosion at a marine construction business in Waukesha Co.

Firefighters with the Kettle Moraine Fire Department were called to the business on Chapman Lane, its fire chief confirmed to TMJ4, the NBC-affiliate in Milwaukee.

TMJ4 reported a search via Google Maps has indicated the business is Summerset Marine Construction.

Other fire departments have also responded to the scene, with nearby businesses reported seeing smoke from the facility.

Approximately a quarter-mile from Summerset Marine is Eagle Elementary School. A school official told TMJ4 that staff felt a shaking around 7:50 a.m. and that the school appeared to be shaking for a few seconds, leaving staff wondering what happened. The official said no one was injured and only staff members were in the school at the time.

Firefighters responded to reports of a possible explosion at a marine construction business in...
Firefighters responded to reports of a possible explosion at a marine construction business in Waukesha Co., on May 19, 2022.(WISN via CNN)

One worker at a nearby auto repair business told the Milwaukee news station about hearing an explosion and then seeing huge flames, which she described as something you’d see in the movies. She added that roads are blocked off and there is a lot of smoke in the air.

A final witness, at a drywall company, also described hearing the explosion before seeing smoke and flames. He said it sounded like a bomb went off and that he’s concerned about injuries, adding, “we have friends down there.”

The Summerset website states the facility spans 24,000 sq. feet and is a permanent factory direct location that provides lift and pier service installation, maintenance, and repairs.

