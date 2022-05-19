Advertisement

Severe weather poised to impact western Wisconsin later this afternoon

Storms are set to move through the region by mid-afternoon and are expected to persist through the evening
By Mike Dandrea
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This afternoon is going to be a day where you will want to stay sky aware, as severe weather looks to threaten western portions of the state. Low pressure has started to develop across the Dakotas and is expected to continue encroaching on our neck of the woods. There will be a warm front draped out ahead of the low that will cause our winds to shift out of the south, dragging in more warm, moist air. Coupled with our upper-level flow, which will bring cooler air to our upper levels, this will give us the instability needed in order to produce storms that could be strong to severe. Dew points heading into this afternoon could reach the low to even mid-60′s, making for a rather humid feel to the air, as well as producing yet another ingredient needed to give us severe weather.

Plenty of wind shear will also be present as the warm front lifts closer to our location, providing yet another favorable ingredient. That said, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 3 risk for severe weather stretching from far southern Chippewa County, as far east as eastern Jackson County, and as far south as northwestern Vernon County. This level 3 risk indicates that there is increasing chances for numerous strong to severe storms in the area outlined in orange. The rest of the viewing area, as well as the majority of the Badger State remain under a level 2 risk, meaning that there is a possibility of scattered strong to severe storms. The primary threats associated with this system are large hail, damaging winds, and the potential for an isolated tornado.

Timing on this system looks to be later this afternoon and into the early evening, between 4 to 10, with the potential for a few storms hanging on afterwards. Scattered showers and storms are expected to linger through the overnight but will likely weaken as the night goes on. Below is one model run of tonight’s storms, but keep in mind that these could change throughout the afternoon.

As always, be sure to have multiple, reliable sources to receive severe weather updates heading into the afternoon. The SkyWarn 13 team will continue to provide updates throughout the afternoon as needed. Also, be sure to have a plan in place in the event that severe weather impacts your community directly.

