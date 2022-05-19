Advertisement

Silver Alert declared for 80-year-old man missing from Adams Co. Airbnb

A Silver Alert has been issued for Hiram Shaw, who went missing on May 18, 2022.
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old man who went missing after leaving an Airbnb home in Adams County on Wednesday evening.

Hiram Shaw left the home in the Town of Colburn around 5:15 p.m., saying he was going to a liquor/grocery store. At the time, he was driving a red 2015 Honda CR-V, with the Wisconsin plate number 168-THL. Authorities noted that he does not know the area well.

Shaw is described as a white man, standing 5′9″ tall and weighing 180 lbs., with brown eyes and gray, or graying, curly hair. He has a lazy right eye and wears wire frame glasses. Shaw was last seen wearing jeans, a green short sleeve shirt with an “A” on the front wings, along with a gray Green Bay Packers hat with a green bill.

According to the Silver Alert, Shaw has early onset of cognitive delays or memory issues.

Generic image of Honda CR-V
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office at 608-339-3304.

