Silver Alert declared for 80-year-old man missing from Adams Co. Airbnb
JUNEAU, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old man who went missing after leaving an Airbnb home in Adams County on Wednesday evening.
Hiram Shaw left the home in the Town of Colburn around 5:15 p.m., saying he was going to a liquor/grocery store. At the time, he was driving a red 2015 Honda CR-V, with the Wisconsin plate number 168-THL. Authorities noted that he does not know the area well.
Shaw is described as a white man, standing 5′9″ tall and weighing 180 lbs., with brown eyes and gray, or graying, curly hair. He has a lazy right eye and wears wire frame glasses. Shaw was last seen wearing jeans, a green short sleeve shirt with an “A” on the front wings, along with a gray Green Bay Packers hat with a green bill.
According to the Silver Alert, Shaw has early onset of cognitive delays or memory issues.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office at 608-339-3304.
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.