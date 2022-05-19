Advertisement

WAGNER TAILS: Molly and Sally

By Danielle Wagner
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO AND CHIPPEWA COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - A playful puppy is ready to be adopted from the Buffalo County Humane Association.

Molly is a seven-month-old heeler/terrier mix. She’s described as a typical puppy -- full of energy! Molly is looking for an active family that will provide her with lots of exercise now and in the future.

Volunteers at BCHA say she loves walking on the leash and rolling around in the grass. Molly is ready for a family with a yard, and a family willing to embrace her high energy level.

Click HERE for the adoption application.

--

Sally came all the way from Texas to Wisconsin to find her family. The one-year-old is available for adoption at the Chippewa Humane Association.

CHA staff members says Sally is an active gal who loves running and playing with other dogs, which means she would do well in a home with another active dog to keep her company. While Sally is not a fan of cats, she has yet to meet another dog she doesn’t like.

Click HERE for adoption information and the application.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44-year-old Donald Albee, 6-year-old Conner Albee and 5-year-old Emily Albee were killed when...
Cause of death identified for 3 killed in Barron house fire
The crash happened about halfway between Lake Holcombe and Ladysmith on Highway 27.
3 people killed in Rusk County crash Saturday identified
Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties
The Menomonie Police Department has released an update via a social post on their Facebook Page...
Menomonie Police investigating suspected drowning
A 29-year-old man was found outside of a home Saturday with an apparent knife wound, according...
Police identify man killed in Chippewa Falls domestic abuse incident May 14

Latest News

WAGNER TAILS: Kiera and Skye
WAGNER TAILS: Kiera and Skye
WAGNER TAILS: Trax and Garbanzo & Babe
WAGNER TAILS: Trax and Garbanzo & Babe
WAGNER TAILS: Toki, Channel & Achilles and Ruby
WAGNER TAILS: Toki, Channel, Achilles and Ruby
WAGNER TAILS: LuLu and Walnut
WAGNER TAILS: LuLu and Walnut