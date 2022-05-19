WAGNER TAILS: Molly and Sally

BUFFALO AND CHIPPEWA COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - A playful puppy is ready to be adopted from the Buffalo County Humane Association.

Molly is a seven-month-old heeler/terrier mix. She’s described as a typical puppy -- full of energy! Molly is looking for an active family that will provide her with lots of exercise now and in the future.

Volunteers at BCHA say she loves walking on the leash and rolling around in the grass. Molly is ready for a family with a yard, and a family willing to embrace her high energy level.

Click HERE for the adoption application.

--

Sally came all the way from Texas to Wisconsin to find her family. The one-year-old is available for adoption at the Chippewa Humane Association.

CHA staff members says Sally is an active gal who loves running and playing with other dogs, which means she would do well in a home with another active dog to keep her company. While Sally is not a fan of cats, she has yet to meet another dog she doesn’t like.

Click HERE for adoption information and the application.

