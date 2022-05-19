WIAA state track & field meet to remain in La Crosse through 2026

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Thursday that the state track and field meet will remain at the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse through 2026.

In a release, the WIAA said that they entered into five-year contracts with UW-La Crosse and Explore La Crosse to host the event at Roger Harring Stadium at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

UW-La Crosse has hosted the event since 1990 except for the COVID-19 pandemic year of 2020, when the event was cancelled, and held at its current site since it was constructed in 2008. The venue has a capacity for 9,556 people to sit as well as additional seating and standing-room only space. The average attendance for the event is 15,732, according to the WIAA, which averaged 21,000 spectators in the five years prior to the pandemic. According to the WIAA release, the estimated economic impact of hosting the meet is about $4 million.

“UW-La Crosse is very pleased to carry on its 32-year partnership with the WIAA and continue serving as the host site for the state track meet,” Joe Gow, UW-La Crosse Chancellor, said.

La Crosse will officially remain the home of the Track & Field State Meet through 2026!



The cooperative efforts of @UWLaCrosse, @explorelacrosse & partnerships with local businesses have contributed to recognizing La Crosse as the premier State Meet site. https://t.co/qNNjQ8asQ3 — WIAA (@wiaawi) May 19, 2022

Gow added that the efforts of Explore La Crosse and local businesses were “instrumental” in keeping the meet in La Crosse.

“Explore La Crosse is extremely proud to have helped facilitate this long-term agreement and secure the event for our area for years to come,” A.J. Frels, Executive Director of Explore La Crosse, said.

Frels said that the regional effort to keep the event will have “an enormous economic impact in our area.”

Stephanie Hauser, Executive Director of the WIAA, said the WIAA is grateful for the support of the La Crosse community for hosting the event.

WIAA Enters into Agreements to Keep State Track & Field in La Crosse Through 2026 https://t.co/VSxKLLp9x9 — UWL Athletics (@UWLAthletics) May 19, 2022

“The outstanding track and field facility, as well as the support of the community and the university, make this the greatest of experiences for all who take part,” Hauser said.

The meet is typically held on the last weekend of May or first weekend of June and will be held this year on June 3 and 4. Regional meets are scheduled for May 23 and sectional meets are set for May 26. You can view school and individual assignments on the WIAA website.

