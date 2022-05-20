MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Menomonie Police and Fire Departments are competing to see which department can collect the most units of blood.

The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive took place Friday at the Stout Craft Kitchen & Tap House.

According to the American Red Cross, donated blood has a shelf life of 42 days, but people can only donate every 56 days. That means there is almost always a blood shortage.

Events like Friday’s Battle of the Badges Blood Drive in Menomonie help close that gap, which is why two sisters turned out today to donate.

“I also work at a hospital in the cities, and we have had a lot of patients that haven’t been able to get blood because of the shortage. So I see it firsthand and I think it’s cool to be able to do donate,” Megan Klass, said.

To learn more about how you can schedule an appointment and find a location near you, visit the American Red Cross website.

