Advertisement

Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

Battle of the Badges Blood Drive
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Menomonie Police and Fire Departments are competing to see which department can collect the most units of blood.

The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive took place Friday at the Stout Craft Kitchen & Tap House.

According to the American Red Cross, donated blood has a shelf life of 42 days, but people can only donate every 56 days. That means there is almost always a blood shortage.

Events like Friday’s Battle of the Badges Blood Drive in Menomonie help close that gap, which is why two sisters turned out today to donate.

“I also work at a hospital in the cities, and we have had a lot of patients that haven’t been able to get blood because of the shortage. So I see it firsthand and I think it’s cool to be able to do donate,” Megan Klass, said.

To learn more about how you can schedule an appointment and find a location near you, visit the American Red Cross website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release by the Menomonie Police Department, the missing man in the...
Name of 23-year-old missing man released in Menomonie suspected drowning
An Altoona man accused of possessing child pornography, as well as THC and drug paraphernalia,...
Altoona man accused of possessing child pornography, facing 22 charges
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
High school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics
The outage affected about 5.5% of Xcel Energy customers in Eau Claire County.
Over 2,000 customers lose power in Eau Claire, Altoona Friday morning

Latest News

Megan Wallace Shatters More Records
Megan Wallace Shatters More Records
11th Annual Fairytale Ball
11th Annual Fairytale Ball
Battle of the Badges Blood Drive
Battle of the Badges Blood Drive
Elroy-Sparta Trail Reopens After Flood Damage
Elroy-Sparta Trail Reopens After Flood Damage