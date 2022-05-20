Brooklyn Sandvig’s track to the top

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Last season state track was condensed into one day because of the pandemic. This means multi-event athletes like Brooklyn Sandvig, from Chippewa Falls, were competing in a couple meets-worth of events all in one day. Still, Sandvig finished first place in one event, third in two, and fifth in another. All that podium time as a sophomore. But this year, she has her sights set on more.

When Brooklyn Sandvig hits the track it’s common to see her finish far ahead of the pack.

“I always get into the mentality that its just me and my own race,” Sandvig said.

With her speed sometimes she makes it look that way. No matter what, the junior keeps the same mentality.

“I always ignore the crowd and the people behind me and their footsteps it’s just me and the finish line and like every step I get closer and closer to the finish,” she said.

Whatever it is, it’s working. After just two years of competing with Chippewa Falls, Sandvig has shattered numerous school and conference records.

“She is just super fast and twitchy and bouncy and athletic … She high jumps 5′6″ besides, we put her in the relays and they set a record in the 4 x 1 ... She jumps center for the basketball team during basketball season. She’s someone you want on your team you don’t want to be playing against her that’s for sure,” said Coach Roger Skifstad.

He says they saw this coming back when she was in middle school. That’s around the same time Brooklyn realized she was really fast too.

So, how did she get here?

“I used to chase cars so i always had to be faster than everything I saw so I would chase cars down the street,” Sandvig said.

Now she’s showing off across the country at various prestigious meets, including the Junior Olympics. Coach Skifstad says all her success has inspired young athletes in the area.

“They want to be the next Brooklyn one day. I’ve heard kids say that one girl is going to buy blocks and practice in her driveway this summer,” he said.

Not only has she become a mentor to the young, but also her opponents and fellow Cardinals.

“Brooklyn really puts in the work I do love how she’s so humble and I think that’s one of the best things about her every workout she’s going full what she can do and is always being a good positive aspect to the team,” Madeline Johnson said.

And she plans to continue doing so at the next level.

“I want to race against people who make me look absolutely slow,” Sandvig said.

