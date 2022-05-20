CDC authorizes Pfizer booster for ages 5 to 11

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized Pfizer’s vaccine for children ages five to 11.

This comes after the Food and Drug Administration also cleared the booster shots for younger children earlier this week.

As area health departments report an increase in COVID infections again, the goal is to also increase protections at every level, including for children.

“We know from lots of science and research that the vaccine does make a difference,” said Lieske Giese. “It makes a difference in hospitalization and out. We also know that over time the vaccine needs a booster. So having that for five-to-11-year-olds gives that age group now that bit of added protection from hospitalization and death, which is really our goal.”

Eau Claire City-County Health Department director Lieske Giese encourages parents of children who received their first dose of the covid-19 vaccine to consider getting the booster. Children as young as five are now eligible for the booster.

“We have about 35% of five-to-11-year-olds in Clark County that have gotten their primary series., she said. “Once they get to that five-month mark, then they would be eligible for this booster we certainly encourage all parents to consider vaccinating that age group.”

Since children spend a lot of time with each other, whether at school, while playing, or in various activities, Giese emphasizes the importance of the protections offered by the vaccine.

“Those close contact situations with large groups of kids is where we see disease spread and children do spread COVID-19,” she said. “Not only can they get sick from COVID19, but they can also spread it to others that are maybe more vulnerable in their family or in their communities. Again, this is one of those things that we can do to help give them their own little boost of immunity and also to help protect the community.”

The CDC reports three out of four children have already contracted COVID already, but reminds parents repeat infections are possible.

Health professionals say more children getting the COVID booster can help limit the virus’ impact on other people in the community.

A list of vaccination sites can be found here.

