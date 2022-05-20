Commission recommending Sun Country Airlines to serve Chippewa Valley Regional Airport

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The proposal from Sun Country Airlines has been recommended to the U.S. Department of Transportation to serve Chippewa Valley Regional Airport for the next two years.

After three airlines submitted bids to serve the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, the Airport Commission voted unanimously Friday morning to recommended Sun Country Airlines’ proposal to the U.S. DOT. That is according to Airport Director, Charity Zich.

Zich says the next step is to draft a letter of recommendation to the U.S. DOT. The U.S. DOT then begins their process to consider the proposals and the recommendation. Zich notes the Airport team has worked hard to grow the United Airlines brand in the community over the last 12 years through their partnership with SkyWest Airlines and are “saddened that the national pilot shortage with no longer allow SkyWest Airlines to continue to provide the airline service” currently enjoyed in the community.

In March the current provider, SkyWest Airlines, said it planned to stop serving cities like Eau Claire. With SkyWest looking to depart, the U.S. DOT started accepting bids for the airport.

Sun Country Airlines would fly two times a week to Minneapolis’ airport using 183 seat planes. Sun Country would also provide seasonal non-stop service to locations like Orlando and Las Vegas.

