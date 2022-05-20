Governor’s Committee for People with Disabilities survey focuses on healthcare setting barriers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -In early 2021, the Governor’s Committee for People with Disabilities conducted a statewide survey to help identify barriers people with disabilities experience.

The survey focused on identifying “physical, program, and service disability-related accessibility barriers experienced by people with disabilities in healthcare settings during the pandemic.” The stories that were shared were compelling, and prompted GCPD to hold a watch party via Zoom on Thursday.

One caregiver and advocate for people with disabilities says he faced several obstacles during the pandemic.

You can learn more about Governor’s Committee for People with Disabilities by visiting the Wisconsin Department of Health website.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website, “In 1948, a Governor’s Committee was established with one goal: to improve employment opportunities for people with disabilities. The group’s mission was broadened in 1976 to cover many aspects of disability in Wisconsin and became the Governor’s Committee for People with Disabilities (GCPD).”

