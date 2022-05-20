Over 2,000 customers lose power in Eau Claire, Altoona Friday morning

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A power outage affected over 2,000 customers in Eau Claire and Altoona Friday morning.

According to Xcel Energy, 2,233 customers were without power as of 6:55 a.m. Friday morning.

The outage affected about 5.5% of Xcel Energy customers in Eau Claire County.

As of 8:15 a.m., power had been restored to all but about 675 customers. The estimated time for power restoration for the remaining customers is 9:30 a.m., according to Xcel Energy. Xcel Energy said a tree fell and damaged a pole and line on Harding Avenue, causing the outage.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says that power outages can cause situations that threaten health or safety. Here are some general tips about how to navigate the loss of electricity:

An electrical power outage or interruption may cause operational problems with your furnace. If your furnace is not operating, be careful of hazards, which can occur from alternative heating sources.

Do NOT use alternative heating sources such as space heaters, grills, and other appliances that can give off dangerous gases. These appliances must be properly vented. Carbon monoxide is a concern. The use and ventilation of portable power generators must be carefully monitored.

If you use electrical heaters powered by portable generators, be careful where you place the heater and do not leave the heater unattended.

When a power outage occurs, food safety becomes a concern.

If you have electrical problems, call the your local utility company.

Xcel Energy’s power outage map can be located here. Xcel Energy also offers tips on safety during power outages, which you can read here.

