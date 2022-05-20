Advertisement

Pamper your pooch – it’s National Rescue Dog Day!

According to the ASPCA, nearly 3.5 million dogs enter shelters each year. Many are abandoned...
According to the ASPCA, nearly 3.5 million dogs enter shelters each year. Many are abandoned and abused and most overcome extreme obstacles.(ScarletRE from Getty Images via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s time to recognize the lovable canines you may have adopted in your life and all the benefits they can offer as pets. Friday is National Rescue Dog Day.

According to the ASPCA, nearly 3.5 million dogs enter shelters each year. Many are abandoned and abused and most overcome extreme obstacles.

Yet, they’re able to provide comfort, security and friendship as family pets.

With training, they can help people with disabilities become independent and give comfort to the elderly.

As emotional support companions, they can also help relieve anxiety, depression and PTSD.

You can still observe the day even if you haven’t adopted a rescue dog by volunteering at a local shelter or making a financial donation.

You could also foster a dog to help prepare them for adoption.

If you’re already a pet owner, make sure they’re spayed or neutered as overpopulation is the number one reason shelters exist.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release by the Menomonie Police Department, the missing man in the...
Name of 23-year-old missing man released in Menomonie suspected drowning
La Crosse Co. man dies after getting pinned under tractor
An Altoona man accused of possessing child pornography, as well as THC and drug paraphernalia,...
Altoona man accused of possessing child pornography, facing 22 charges
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
High school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics

Latest News

Elon Musk, who is in the process of buying Twitter, used the platform to respond to the...
Elon Musk denies sexual misconduct allegation by flight attendant
(From left to right) Zamirah Aranda, 10 months old, Raziel Aranda, 8 years old, and Areli...
Amber Alert: 3 children abducted in Oklahoma, officials say
53-year-old Allan Owens
Sex offender to be released and live in Pepin County
After a car crash left him paralyzed nine years ago, newly-developed technology has allowed a...
Paralyzed man uses microchip in his brain to drive car
After a car crash left him paralyzed nine years ago, newly-developed technology has allowed a...
Paralyzed man uses microchip in his brain to drive car