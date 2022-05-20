Advertisement

Sex offender to be released and live in Pepin County

53-year-old Allan Owens will live in Pepin County beginning June 7.
53-year-old Allan Owens
53-year-old Allan Owens(Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
By WEAU 13 News
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - A registered sex offender is being released from state prison on June 7 to live in Pepin County.

53-year-old Allan Owens will live in Pepin County beginning June 7, according to the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, Pepin Police Department, Durand Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. He will be homeless upon release.

Owens’ release from prison includes extended supervision. As a condition of his release, Owens must follow all standard sex offender registry requirements, including GPS monitoring and a lifetime registration as a sex offender. He is also not allowed to use the internet, consume or possess alcohol, enter bars or taverns, possess a firearm or have unsupervised contact with any children.

Owens pleaded no contest and was found guilty of repeated sexual assault of the same child and possession of a firearm by a felon in 2013. Owens was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with nearly one year of sentence credit, and five years of extended supervision. 12 other counts of possession of a firearm by a felon were dismissed as part of the plea arrangement, according to online court records.

