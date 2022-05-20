Teacher retires after 47 years, receives ovation

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Friday was a heartfelt goodbye for one Chippewa Falls high school teacher.

Steve Roesler has taught Social Studies at McDonell Central Catholic High School for 47 years. He’s retiring at the end of this school year as one of the longest tenured teachers in the building.

On Friday the entire school threw him a retirement party. Students, staff, and retired teachers lined the halls to give him a surprise standing ovation. He was even accompanied by the McDonnell band.

“I was sitting in my room and talking to our PR person and asked her if something was going on, if she was covering for something. And she lied to me. She said no. And then she walked out of the room and the band started playing. So no, I was not expecting this. Gratitude. This is the first time that it actually really hit me. So, yeah, gratitude,” Roesler said.

Roesler says the thing he loves most about being a teacher is getting to work with students every day. He says seeing them applaud him makes him feel rewarded.

