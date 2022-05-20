Advertisement

Teacher retires after 47 years, receives ovation

Steve Roesler has taught Social Studies at McDonell Central Catholic High School for 47 years.
Steve Roesler has taught Social Studies at McDonell Central Catholic High School for 47 years.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Friday was a heartfelt goodbye for one Chippewa Falls high school teacher.

Steve Roesler has taught Social Studies at McDonell Central Catholic High School for 47 years. He’s retiring at the end of this school year as one of the longest tenured teachers in the building.

On Friday the entire school threw him a retirement party. Students, staff, and retired teachers lined the halls to give him a surprise standing ovation. He was even accompanied by the McDonnell band.

“I was sitting in my room and talking to our PR person and asked her if something was going on, if she was covering for something. And she lied to me. She said no. And then she walked out of the room and the band started playing. So no, I was not expecting this. Gratitude. This is the first time that it actually really hit me. So, yeah, gratitude,” Roesler said.

Roesler says the thing he loves most about being a teacher is getting to work with students every day. He says seeing them applaud him makes him feel rewarded.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release by the Menomonie Police Department, the missing man in the...
Name of 23-year-old missing man released in Menomonie suspected drowning
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
High school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics
An Altoona man accused of possessing child pornography, as well as THC and drug paraphernalia,...
Altoona man accused of possessing child pornography, facing 22 charges
La Crosse Co. man dies after getting pinned under tractor

Latest News

Elroy-Sparta State Trail
Elroy-Sparta Trail reopens after extensive 2018 flood damage
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (5/20/22)
Pediatric Feeding Disorder Awareness Month
Pediatric Feeding Disorder Awareness Month (5/20/22)
The Task Force says getting staff members and keeping them is the biggest issue in the...
Eggs & Issues: Leaders address childcare issues