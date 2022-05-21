Bear breaks through window in Taylor County, attacks husband and wife

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people were injured Friday evening after they were attacked by a bear.

Around 11 p.m., the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a telephone report of a bear attack inside a home near Medford on Castle Road.

Deputies were informed by a man and woman that they noticed a bear outside eating from the bird feeder. They opened a window and yelled for the bear to go away. The bear turned and charged at the house breaking through the window and into the house. The husband and wife were injured.

Their children had been asleep in their bedrooms at the time of the attack and were unharmed.

Both the husband and wife were attacked and fought with the bear and at one point stabbing it with a kitchen knife as it attacked. Eventually the husband was able to retrieve a firearm and shot the bear dead inside the home. Both individuals had numerous bites and injuries from the attack. They have since been treated for their injuries and released to go home.

The bear was an adult female and appeared to have one cub that was seen running off as the bear had charged the house.

The Wisconsin DNR also responded and took possession of the bear for testing.

