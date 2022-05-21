Advertisement

Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild hosts 11th annual Fairytale Ball

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An enchanted night full of Disney characters aims to raise money for children’s art programs in the Chippewa Valley.

The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild hosted its 11th annual Fairytale Ball Friday night at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.

The magical night was full of Disney characters interacting with kids.

There were plenty of opportunities to take pictures, hit the face painting table, and even sign up for a horse-drawn carriage ride.

Paige Vasel who played Beauty and the Beasts Belle says she enjoys participating in the this event and seeing all the kids have a fun time.

“I moved away briefly so I haven’t worked with the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild in a few years, but I’m so excited to be back here in Eau Claire and working with them again,” Vasel said.

She also says the money from the Fairytale Ball goes into supporting arts programs for children at the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild.

“It’s a fantastic way for the community to get together, to put on shows that are important to people that have a lot of meaning.,” Vasel said. “And of course, sometimes it’s hard to scrounge up that money. So a fundraiser like this is something fun brings a community together and also raises those funds for us so we can continue our mission.”

To learn more about the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild, click here.

