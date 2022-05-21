Advertisement

Racine officer shoots, kills man after traffic stop

(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE, Wis. (AP) - Police in Racine said an officer shot and killed an armed man Friday after a foot chase that began with a traffic stop.

Chief Maurice Robinson said the officer sought to stop a vehicle at about 1 p.m. to carry out a search warrant for a felon in possession of a gun.

Robinson said the man in the vehicle, armed with a gun, got out and fled. Robinson said the officer chased the man over a fence and small hill, and ordered him to drop the gun. Robinson said the man did not, and the officer shot him.

Police didn’t identify the officer or the man shot. The state’s Department of Justice is investigating the shooting while the officer is on leave.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The outage affected about 5.5% of Xcel Energy customers in Eau Claire County.
Over 2,000 customers lose power in Eau Claire, Altoona Friday morning
After five years of being on paid administrative leave, the Taylor County Sheriff asked in a...
Taylor County deputy on paid administrative leave for 5 years set to retire
18 Wisconsin counties have ‘high’ COVID-19 community levels
Cheyanne Wierichs was arrested by Algoma Police Monday after an investigation into a child's...
Algoma mom sentenced to three years in prison for child’s bathtub drowning
After three airlines submitted bids to serve the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, the Airport...
Commission recommending Sun Country Airlines to serve Chippewa Valley Regional Airport

Latest News

ALTOONA BASEBALL
SportScene 13 for Friday, May 20th, 2022
SportScene 13 Friday
SportScene 13 Friday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
The School District of La Crosse will keep all three school resource officers for next school...
SROs to stay at School District of La Crosse next school year