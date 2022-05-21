SROs to stay at School District of La Crosse next school year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - After much debate, the School District of La Crosse will keep all three school resource officers for next school year.

The roles had been up in the air with the current agreement between the School District of La Crosse and the La Crosse Police Department set to expire at the end of next month.

Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel decided to keep the officers after seeing positive changes. Since 2019, the district says juvenile arrest rates drastically fell in La Crosse, as did out-of-school suspensions.

The school district says it will continue to monitor and evaluate the SRO program.

The school district says it will continue to monitor and evaluate the SRO program.

