Advertisement

SROs to stay at School District of La Crosse next school year

The School District of La Crosse will keep all three school resource officers for next school...
The School District of La Crosse will keep all three school resource officers for next school year.(WEAU)
By Hayley Spitler
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - After much debate, the School District of La Crosse will keep all three school resource officers for next school year.

The roles had been up in the air with the current agreement between the School District of La Crosse and the La Crosse Police Department set to expire at the end of next month.

Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel decided to keep the officers after seeing positive changes. Since 2019, the district says juvenile arrest rates drastically fell in La Crosse, as did out-of-school suspensions.

The school district says it will continue to monitor and evaluate the SRO program.

For the district’s full statement on the continuation of the program, click here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release by the Menomonie Police Department, the missing man in the...
Name of 23-year-old missing man released in Menomonie suspected drowning
An Altoona man accused of possessing child pornography, as well as THC and drug paraphernalia,...
Altoona man accused of possessing child pornography, facing 22 charges
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
High school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics
The outage affected about 5.5% of Xcel Energy customers in Eau Claire County.
Over 2,000 customers lose power in Eau Claire, Altoona Friday morning

Latest News

The Chippewa Valley Theatre guild hosted its 11th Fairytale Ball at the Florian Gardens in Eau...
Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild hosts 11th annual Fairytale Ball
Megan Wallace Shatters More Records
Megan Wallace Shatters More Records
BATTLE OF THE BADGES BLOOD DRIVE
Battle of the Badges Blood Drive
11th Annual Fairytale Ball
11th Annual Fairytale Ball