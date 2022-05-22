12th Annual AMVETS Snout About Bike and Classic Car Run & Fundraiser

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The 8th district of Wisconsin’s American Veterans of AMVETS hosted its annual fundraiser today in Chippewa Falls.

Community members gathered at The Snout Saloon for the group’s Snout About Bike and Classic Car Run & Fundraiser.

People took their motorcycles and cars for a ride down to the Stanley-Boyd area and back.

Event chair Michael Hanke says there were also raffle items and a musical performance by a fellow vet.

He says proceeds from the event will go toward homeless veteran programs.

“This event is specifically focused on homeless prevention and homeless veterans,” Hanke said. “Last year we were able to have a tiny home built...and that home was then donated to Hope Village for the homeless veteran and their family.”

Hanke says over the years, the bike and classic car run has raised over 60 thousand dollars to help veterans in AMVETS 8th district.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.