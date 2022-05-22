Advertisement

Hudson Police rescue 10 ducklings trapped in storm drain

The rescue was made Saturday morning, and none of the ducklings were hurt.
Hudson (Wis.) Police rescued 10 ducklings who fell into a storm drain on Saturday, May 21, 2022. The ducklings were reunited with their parents.(Hudson Police Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - Hudson Police made a rescue Saturday morning, but it they weren’t rescuing people.

On Saturday, the Hudson Police Department posted on Facebook with a warning of “Caution: Cuteness alert!” that two of its officers rescued 10 ducklings from a storm drain in the city.

All of the ducklings were safe after the officers were able to get them out of the storm drain. No animals or officers were hurt, according to the Police Department. In a comment Saturday afternoon on the post, Police said that the ducklings were reunited with their parents.

Wildlife experts recommend contacting your local streets, fire or police department for help if you find ducklings that have fallen into a storm drain or sewer grate.

A Hudson (Wis.) Police officer poses with 10 ducklings that were rescued from a storm drain on Saturday, May 21, 2022. The ducklings were reunited with their parents.(Hudson Police Department)

10 baby ducklings were rescued and returned to their parents this morning by two of Hudson WI Police Department’s...

Posted by Hudson WI Police Department on Saturday, May 21, 2022

