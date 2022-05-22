Advertisement

Justin Thomas wins 2nd PGA title in playoff

Justin Thomas reacts after his final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern...
Justin Thomas reacts after his final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.(AP Photo/Matt York)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(AP) - Justin Thomas has won his second PGA Championship, rallying from shots seven back on Sunday to force a playoff with Will Zalatoris, then beating him with two birdies and a par in their three-hole aggregate at Southern Hills.

Thomas added a second Wanamaker Trophy to the one he captured in 2017 at Quail Hollow in the first playoff at the PGA Championship since 2011, when Keegan Bradley defeated Jason Dufner at Atlanta Athletic Club.

Thomas began the tournament with back-to-back 67s, despite getting the poor side of the draw. He shot 74 on Saturday to go backward, but he made a back-nine charge on Sunday and birdied the 17th. He closed with a 67 and finished at 5-under 275 over 72 holes.

Zalatoris, who began the day three back of Mito Pereira, finished a rollercoaster round of 71 to match Thomas.

Pereira threw away a one-shot lead on the 18th with a tee shot into the water. He made double bogey to miss the playoff by a shot alongside Cameron Young.

