No one hurt in overnight fire at Eau Claire restaurant

The fire happened at Red Coal BBQ on Eau Claire’s west side early Sunday morning.
A fire happened overnight, May 22, 2022 at Butcher's Block BBQ on the west side of Eau Claire...
A fire happened overnight, May 22, 2022 at Red Coal BBQ on the west side of Eau Claire (Wis.).(Eau Claire Fire Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after an overnight fire at an Eau Claire restaurant Sunday morning.

The Eau Claire Fire Department said in a release that they were called to Red Coal BBQ Family Restaurant on Eau Claire’s west side at 12:58 a.m. Sunday.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the building’s ventilation system near the kitchen part of the restaurant as well as the roof. When crews got into the restaurant, they found a fire in the kitchen and smoke throughout the building. The fire was quickly extinguished and contained to the kitchen. The neighboring Clairemont Motel was evacuated as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no damage estimate was given in a release. Assisting the Fire Department with the fire were the Eau Claire Police Department, Xcel Energy and the Eau Claire Communication Center-911. The restaurant is closed Sunday, according to a Facebook post.

STRUCTURE FIRE: 5/22/2022 C Shift ECFD responded to a reported structure fire early Sunday morning in the 2200 block...

Posted by Eau Claire Professional Firefighters on Sunday, May 22, 2022

Red Coal BBQ will be closed today.

Posted by Red Coal BBQ Family Restaurant on Sunday, May 22, 2022

correction: A previous version of this article referenced the release from the Eau Claire Fire Department calling the restaurant "Butcher's Block BBQ." This is a former name for a business at the same location.

