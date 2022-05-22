Advertisement

Police: 2 people shot, 1 dead Sunday morning in La Crosse

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse Police say one person is dead and another is hurt after an overnight shooting.

In a release, the La Crosse Police Department said they were called for a report of shots being fired to the 1900 block of South 7th Street on the south side of La Crosse near Gundersen Hospital at 1:24 a.m. Sunday, where they found two people who had been shot.

One person was shot multiple times and died at the scene despite life-saving measures. The second person was hurt and is recovering at a hospital.

Police said that it is an active investigation and that anyone with information should call the police at 608-782-7575. If you want to stay anonymous, you can reach La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or online at p3tips.com. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3 and send in tips via mobile device. You can also use the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Speak Up, Speak Out portal.

