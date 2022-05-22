Republicans reject recalling Biden votes, removing Vos

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans on Saturday rejected calls to rescind the state’s Electoral College votes cast for President Joe Biden and to remove Robin Vos as speaker of the state Assembly.

Delegates at the state party's annual convention outside of Madison rejected those two resolutions, while adopting nearly four dozen others that include calling for every ballot in the state to be cast on paper and hand-counted on Election Day.

The resolutions become a part of the party's platform but are nonbinding. Nearly all of the measures would require law changes to take effect.

Some Republican activists are unhappy with the leadership of Vos, particularly over his refusal to decertify Biden's win. Vos reiterated the impossibility of decertification in his comments at the convention, drawing boos from the crowd.

Just over 36% of delegates voted to approve the resolution calling on Vos to resign or be removed from office. The resolution calling for rescinding Biden's electors, which numerous attorneys have said is not legally possible, drew support from 40% of delegates.

The other 46 resolutions were approved on a single vote. Those included calling for dissolution of the Republican-created, bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission; imposing the death penalty for people who kill police officers; opposing vaccine mandates; and criminalizing physical treatments for minors who want to transition their gender.