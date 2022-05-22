Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Saturday May 21st 2022

By JD Danielson
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Action on the diamond is aplenty in the Chippewa Valley with both prep baseball and softball in action.

At North High School, the Huskies’ softball team hosts the conference-leading Cardinals from Chippewa Falls.

Plus, Carson Park saw both Eau Claire high schools in action as North faced La Crosse Central, while Memorial also took on Chippewa Falls.

