Tow boat crashes into Mississippi River lock and dam Saturday night

No one was hurt in the crash that impacted Lock and Dam #4 in Alma.
A tow boat crashed into Lock and Dam #4 in Alma, Wis. on the Mississippi River Saturday, May 21, 2022. No one was hurt.(Buffalo County Sheriff's Office)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a tow boat crashed into Lock and Dam #4 in Alma Saturday night.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, a barge operated by the Canal Barge Company was approaching Lock and Dam #4 on the Mississippi River shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday when the tow boat lost control and crashed.

Part of the lock and dam was impacted by the crash. No one was hurt on either the towboat or at the lock and dam, and all crew aboard the tow boat were able to evacuate safely. No fuel or cargo was lost or spilled into the river as a result of the crash. The Canal Barge Company is working on recovering the tow boat. The Sheriff’s Office said that the public should avoid traveling to view the crash since Highway 35 near the incident is a busy roadway.

The crash is being investigated by the United States Coast Guard, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department and Buffalo County Emergency Management. The United States Army Corps of Engineers also responded to the crash.

