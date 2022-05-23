Badgers football promotion includes scavenger hunt in Eau Claire parks

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin Badgers Athletics Department is holding a promotion involving four different parts of the state Thursday, May 26.

The promotion is a scavenger hunt that will involve parks in Eau Claire, Madison, Appleton, Racine and Kenosha.

Thursday was chosen as the date for the promotion because it will mark 100 days until Wisconsin kicks off the 2022 football season against Illinois State on Sep. 3. 100 mini-football helmets will be hidden in parks in the selected cities, which includes Eau Claire, with prizes associated with a code on each helmet.

Some of the prizes include tickets to a Wisconsin home game, footballs autographed by coach Paul Chryst, Badgers gear and gift cards to different restaurants and apparel shops. Three grand-prize winners will get a $100 Pick ‘N Save gift card and two tickets to a home game of their choice. There is a limit of one prize per fan.

It's never too early to look forward to @BadgerFootball!



INFO » https://t.co/2adsUoXlah pic.twitter.com/7ZOEWORCdz — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) May 23, 2022

The specific parks that will be included with the promotion will be announced at 6 a.m. on Thursday, May 26. For people who don’t live in an area with a scavenger hunt or are unable to take part in the promotion in person, the Badgers’ social media accounts on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook will also be giving away prizes on May 26.

Additionally, season tickets go on sale on May 26 for Wisconsin football home games.

For more information about the promotion, season ticket sales or the CR Future Camp Randall Stadium renovation project, you can visit the UW Athletics website.

