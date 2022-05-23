Boys & Girls Club receives grant to help serve Menomonie students

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley is announcing that it is receiving a grant that will serve middle-school students in Menomonie.

In a release, Ann Kaiser, CEO of the organization, said that they were awarded an $80,000 21st Century Community Learning Center grant.

Kaiser said that the grant moves the group closer towards their goal in the next two or three months to raise $250,000 to open a Boys & Girls Club in Menomonie Middle School this September. The grant itself funds school and community partnerships that help students academically during out-of-school time.

“This is an incredible development for the future of our [Menomonie] Middle School kids,” Kaiser said, and added that the grant is particularly noteworthy since many other Boys & Girls Clubs in the state did not receive the award.

“I believe it is likely we were awarded because of the strong partnership with the Menomonie School District,” Kaiser said.

To learn more about the organization, you can visit the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley website. You can also follow updates on the Menomonie Center’s Facebook page.

