Children’s Museum annual Celebrity Art Gala slated for June 2

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -You are invited ! Children’s Museum of Eau Claire is hosting an evening rooted in fundraising for their number one clientele: the kids.

The 10th annual Celebrity Art Gala will be held at the Pablo Center at the Confluence Thursday evening of June 2.

Local celebrities will be creating one-of-a-kind pieces of artwork that will be auctioned off to help support the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire.

All of the money raised at this event is put towards the museum’s Play for All Program that allows low-to-moderate income families, families on the WIC program, and military families a $20 Family Membership.

Mandy Runge, Children’s Museum Chief Operating Officer joins Hello Wisconsin Monday to detail the gala.

To see a list of the celebrity and professional artists as well as purchasing your ticket, see here.

