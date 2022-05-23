‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign in Minnesota, Wisconsin begins

ST. PAUL, MN-- With the number of fatalities related to unbelted drivers and passengers, law enforcement is determined to crack down on travelers to prevent road deaths.

The number of people killed by not wearing a seat belt rose in 2021 for the second year in a row.

Minnesota law states that drivers and passengers in all seating positions must wear seat belts or be in the correct child restraint.

Because of the high fatalities numbers, troopers, deputies and officers will be participating in the statewide Click It or Ticket campaign from May 23 to June 5.

“When a life is lost because of no seat belt, it’s very discouraging because it so easily could’ve been prevented,” said Mike Hanson, Office of Traffic Safety director.

Last year saw the highest number of unbelted fatalities (38) of 25-39-year-olds since 2012 (36).

Over in Wisconsin, the Click It or Ticket enforcement also begins May 23.

Wisconsin State Patrol joins law enforcement agencies across the nation to encourage seat belt use on every trip in a vehicle.

“Not wearing a seat belt can have tragic consequences. We are seeing a rise in deadly crashes across the country. Click It or Ticket is a critical awareness campaign to remind every Wisconsinite why it’s so important to always buckle up,” State Patrol Superintendent Anthony Burrell said.

Officials said Wisconsin’s seat belt use is dropping.

A seat belt survey found about 88% of Wisconsin drivers and passengers buckled up in 2021.

“Our goal with Click It or Ticket is to save lives, not just hand out tickets,” Superintendent Burrell said.

Wisconsin’s primary seat belt law allows law enforcement to stop and cite drivers for not wearing a seat belt.

Drivers can also be cited for unbuckled passengers in their vehicle.

The goal is to encourage a long-term change in driver and passenger behavior.

