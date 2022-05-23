DHS: Children ages 5 to 11 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine booster

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is recommending COVID-19 vaccine boosters for everyone ages 5 and over.

The DHS said that the recommendation comes with the approval of boosters for children ages 5 to 11.

In a release, the DHS said that they are supporting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation for the booster doses. The DHS said it is also following the CDC’s recommendation that anyone age 12 and over who are immunocompromised or anyone age 50 and over to receive their second COVID-19 vaccine booster.

“The recommendation of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for 5-11-year-olds provides parents with an excellent opportunity to ensure their children receive additional protection from COVID-19 prior to summer activities,” Karen Timberlake, DHS Secretary-designee, said. “Staying up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines is the best protection for preventing the worst outcomes from this virus.”

#DHSWI supports the CDC recommendation that children 5-11 should receive a #COVID19 booster.

✔ Being fully vaccinated and boosted offers the best protection: https://t.co/LmpJdjTnTt

➡ Find vaccine near you: https://t.co/se6dPR6VRp pic.twitter.com/TzQg98ygVu — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) May 23, 2022

Only the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is authorized and recommended for children ages 5 to 17.

To locate a vaccine, you can visit vaccines.gov.

More information about Monday’s recommendation is available on the DHS website.

