DHS: Children ages 5 to 11 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine booster

The DHS is recommending boosters for everyone ages 5 and over.(WLBT)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is recommending COVID-19 vaccine boosters for everyone ages 5 and over.

The DHS said that the recommendation comes with the approval of boosters for children ages 5 to 11.

In a release, the DHS said that they are supporting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation for the booster doses. The DHS said it is also following the CDC’s recommendation that anyone age 12 and over who are immunocompromised or anyone age 50 and over to receive their second COVID-19 vaccine booster.

“The recommendation of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for 5-11-year-olds provides parents with an excellent opportunity to ensure their children receive additional protection from COVID-19 prior to summer activities,” Karen Timberlake, DHS Secretary-designee, said. “Staying up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines is the best protection for preventing the worst outcomes from this virus.”

Only the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is authorized and recommended for children ages 5 to 17.

To locate a vaccine, you can visit vaccines.gov.

More information about Monday’s recommendation is available on the DHS website.

