Gov. Walz signs 21 bills into law Sunday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Sunday, Gov. Tim Walz signed a total 21 of bipartisan bills into law.

Among them, a “Free the Growler” bill. It’s aimed to give Minnesota breweries and distilleries expanded off-sale options. The bill makes several changes to state liquor laws, including raising the cap on growler sales and broadening license opportunities for specific cities and events.

Another bill, was the ability to give reenlistment bonuses to Minnesota National Guard service members with more than 12 years of service.

The other bills signed into law, according to a release from Walz’s office, include:

“Chapter 65, SF3540 amends statutes relating to pensions and retirement for several public pension plans, including workers’ compensation, disability, and pension benefits available to disabled or injured Minnesota police officers.

Chapter 66, HF3285 authorizes counties to use online auctions to sell surplus land following proper notice in a local newspaper and on the county website.Chapter 67, SF1391 modifies the list of persons and entities who are excepted from being a “debt management services provider.”

Chapter 68, SF3850 clarifies indemnity agreements for design professionals and when insurance coverage is required.

Chapter 69, HF2353 protects Minnesota students from having their data be used in ways not relevant to the student’s educational experience. For example, having their data be sold by a vendor to marketing companies for research on children’s media consumption or technological habits.

Chapter 70, SF2922 permits employees of collection agencies to continue working from home as it was established in the beginning of the pandemic.

Chapter 71, HF4221 allows Hennepin Board of County Commissioners to set reasonable allowances for expenses or a per diem allowance for members of boards or agencies.

Chapter 72, HF2919 repeals the requirement that the Board of Accountancy must automatically revoke an expired CPA license. The Board retains its authority to revoke an expired license following a hearing.

Chapter 73, HF3805 extends the expiration date for the Capitol Area Security Advisory Committee.

Chapter 74, SF3288 makes technical changes and various updates related to the use of distance learning for continuing education courses taken by professions regulated by the Department of Commerce.

Chapter 75, HF4030 protects Minnesota consumers by modifying the chapter of law governing the registration of bullion product dealers.

Chapter 76, HF3013 transitions Sentencing Guidelines Commission employees who are currently in the unclassified service to the classified service, exempting the research director. The primary difference between unclassified and classified services relates to hiring, discipline, and discharge decisions.

Chapter 77, HF3438 contains appropriations totaling over $159 million from the outdoor heritage fund as recommended by the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council.

Chapter 78, SF3107 addresses the workforce shortage in Minnesota schools by increasing the maximum amount a school board member who is employed by the school district may earn from that employment.

Chapter 79, SF3338 allows the Commissioner of Commerce to authorize certain long-term care coverage to be sold as part of or in conjunction with a life insurance product.

Chapter 80, HF961 creates a new collective bargaining unit for law enforcement supervisors, including state patrol supervisors, law enforcement supervisor positions within the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and criminal apprehension investigative supervisors.

Chapter 81, HF2354 provides a process to register a Canadian court judgment for money in Minnesota.

Chapter 82, HF2665 permit emancipated minors to petition for a harassment restraining order on their own behalf if the court determines that such an action is in the best interests of the minor.

Chapter 83, HF3249 makes administrative and technical changes to the Safe at Home program and related data sharing. The Safe at Home program is a statewide address confidentiality program for people who fear for their safety. It is administered by the Secretary of State.

Chapter 84, SF4108 protects Minnesota consumers by making several changes to various statutes regarding annuities and insurance producers.

Chapter 85, HF3346 relates to the Legislature’s ratification of the FY22 and FY23 labor agreements and compensation plans that have been agreed to by Minnesota Management and Budget and the employee federations and associations, as well as the FY20 and FY21 agreements with the Minnesota Law Enforcement Association.”

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.