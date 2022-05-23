Health experts offer up tick season tips and reminders

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s that time of year when people are excited to get outside and back into nature. But, it’s also the time of the year when ticks are around.

Ticks are most active from May to November.

According to the CDC, Lyme Disease is the most common disease in the country and insects like ticks can transmit them.

“In 2020, we had 61 cases of Lyme disease reported for Eau Claire County residents,” Eau Claire City-County Public Health Specialist Audrey Boerner said.

Boerner says the first 24-hours of a bite are crucial because after that the risk of bacteria being spread increases. She says if you’re not sure when you were bitten, to keep an eye out for symptoms.

“If you know that you had a tick on you or you found a tick and you don’t know how long it’s been on, then it’s a good idea after you move the tick to watch out for those symptoms and symptoms of Lyme disease can take up to 30 days to develop,” Boerner said.

Register Nurse and Assistant Manager at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Hospitals Regi Geissler says symptoms include a bullseye-shaped rash and more.

“The fatigue and the headaches, infection from the site where the tick bite was,” Geissler said. “And it’s spread among different types of ticks.”

Geissler says there are preventive measures you can take like checking yourself before going inside because ticks can hide on your body in small places like behind the knees or under your arm.

“Remove the clothing that you had on and check yourself for ticks, they like to hide in places in your head and behind your ears,” Geissler said.

Another tip Boerner suggests is bug repellent.

“Either something with DEET. There are some other products as well, such as oil of lemon eucalyptus, that you can use in those sprays or other products to help prevent ticks from latching on in the first place,” Boerner said. “There are also other things you can do, like wear very light-colored clothing so that you can see ticks.”

Boerner adds if you’re on a nature walk, it’s a good idea to stay in the center of the trail.

“Trying not to brush up against the plants that are on the edge of the trail or avoiding really wooded or bushy areas with tall grass and leaf litter,” Boerner said. “Those are all places that ticks like to hang out.”

If you find a tick on you or someone else, Geissler says to remove it as soon as possible but carefully.

“So you take a tweezer and you want to gently just pull it out in one pull straight up and not try to twist it,” Geissler said. “You want to try to get the head out if possible, and then you want to monitor your symptoms.”

Another thing health experts say to keep in mind is checking your pets for ticks because they can bring them inside the house as well.

Boerner says the Midwest Center of Excellence for Vector-Born Disease created a tick app to report and identify different ticks. She says the app also offers tips on what to do in the event of a tick bite. To learn more click here.

If you are bitten by a tick and start to experience symptoms, health experts say to reach out to your primary care provider.

