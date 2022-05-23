La Crosse Police identify teenager killed in Sunday shooting

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse Police have identified a teenager killed in a Sunday shooting that also injured one other person.

15-year-old Storm Vondrashek was killed in the shooting on the 1900 block of South 7th Street on the south side of La Crosse early Sunday morning.

In a release, the La Crosse Police Department said they were called for a report of shots being fired near Gundersen Hospital at 1:24 a.m. Sunday, where they found two people who had been shot. Vondrashek was shot multiple times and died at the scene despite life-saving measures. The second person was hurt and is recovering at a hospital. In addition, police said that the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence.

The School District of La Crosse released a statement Monday that stated Vondrashek was a student at Logan High School. The statement said that there are “minimal safety concerns” as a result of the shooting and that the district would have additional counseling resources for students and staff.

Police said that it is an active investigation and that anyone with information should call the police at 608-782-7575. If you want to stay anonymous, you can reach La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or online at p3tips.com. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3 and send in tips via mobile device. You can also use the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Speak Up, Speak Out portal.

Dear families, We are incredibly saddened by the tragic loss of one of our Logan High School students over the weekend that occurred due to a shooting. While we have minimal safety concerns at this time, and we are working closely with the La Crosse Police Department to have extra resources in place to ensure the safety of all students. We will also have additional school counseling resources on hand to ensure students have the support they need. Please reach out to your school counselor if your child needs additional support.

