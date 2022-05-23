Advertisement

La Crosse Police identify teenager killed in Sunday shooting

A 15-year-old boy was killed in the shooting on the south side of the city early Sunday.
The La Crosse (Wis.) Police Department identified 15-year-old Storm Vondrashek as the victim of...
The La Crosse (Wis.) Police Department identified 15-year-old Storm Vondrashek as the victim of an early morning shooting on Sunday, May 22, 2022.(La Crosse Police Department)
By Jimmie Kaska and Alex Loroff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse Police have identified a teenager killed in a Sunday shooting that also injured one other person.

15-year-old Storm Vondrashek was killed in the shooting on the 1900 block of South 7th Street on the south side of La Crosse early Sunday morning.

In a release, the La Crosse Police Department said they were called for a report of shots being fired near Gundersen Hospital at 1:24 a.m. Sunday, where they found two people who had been shot. Vondrashek was shot multiple times and died at the scene despite life-saving measures. The second person was hurt and is recovering at a hospital. In addition, police said that the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence.

The School District of La Crosse released a statement Monday that stated Vondrashek was a student at Logan High School. The statement said that there are “minimal safety concerns” as a result of the shooting and that the district would have additional counseling resources for students and staff.

Police said that it is an active investigation and that anyone with information should call the police at 608-782-7575. If you want to stay anonymous, you can reach La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or online at p3tips.com. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3 and send in tips via mobile device. You can also use the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Speak Up, Speak Out portal.

Update: Victim in Weekend Shooting Death Investigation Identified https://uqfh5.app.goo.gl/sCg3

Posted by City of La Crosse Police Department on Monday, May 23, 2022
A teenage boy was shot and killed on the south side of La Crosse, Wis. on May 22, 2022.
A teenage boy was shot and killed on the south side of La Crosse, Wis. on May 22, 2022.(Alex Loroff | WEAU)

