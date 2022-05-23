La Crosse superintendent explains reasoning behind extending SRO program

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The School District of La Crosse is keeping its School Resource Officer (SRO) program going for another school year.

The district announced last Friday that its memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the La Crosse Police Department has been updated to maintain three SROs for the 2022-23 school year.

The number of SROs in the district has been slowly decreasing, going from five to three for the 2021-22 school year, and plans were in place to drop that number down to two starting this fall.

A group of Central High School students have been speaking out against removing SROs, once again appearing before the school board this month to plead their case.

“Recently at school, there has been many issues that have brought to light many severe problems at our school, such as bullying and violence issues, in which the administration has been too overworked to help out,” Central student Michael Deyo said.

“I want to be safe in school as anyone else does, and I’d argue that SROs are one of the biggest reasons why we’re safer,” added fellow Central student Kaden Young.

While Superintendent Aaron Engel is glad to see students stand up for what they believe in, he says there’s more to the SRO decision than just public input.

“We’re always listening, we’re always taking that into account, but we do our best to make data driven decisions, and to evaluate the needs against the goals of the program,” Engel explained.

When evaluating the SRO program, the district found resource officers were able to appropriately respond to incidents that were beyond typical juvenile behavior, and involved legitimate safety or legal issues.

Juvenile arrest rates and out-of-school suspensions in La Crosse have also decreased since 2019, now becoming average when compared to similar sized school districts.

Due to all of those factors, and other additional considerations, the district will be keeping its number of SROs at three for at least the next year.

Engel says that while officers will remain in schools for now, the district is working on ways outside of police involvement to help students.

“We have a bunch of new services that we’re putting in place, such as proactive social services and restorative justice,” Engel detailed. “We hope that those alternate pathways for justice, as well as additional supports for students, will over time alleviate the need to call police in the first place.”

“I’m looking forward in this next school year to see a continual decline in the need to call for police, which would impact the number of SROs that we have in the future,” Engel added.

Regarding the SRO program continuing next school year, the La Crosse Police Department said the following in a statement:

“The La Crosse Police Department is looking forward to the continued partnership with the School District of La Crosse; collaborating, engaging and building relationships with the students, staff and families in the La Crosse community.”

The MOU between the school district and the police department will be reevaluated next spring.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.